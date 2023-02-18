Kyle Jacobs, songwriter and Kellie Pickler's husband, dies at 49

Kyle Jacobs, a songwriter and the husband of American Idol alum Kellie Pickler, died Friday, PEOPLE reports. He was 49.

Police and the Nashville Fire Department officers were called to a home at 1:21 p.m. local time, where they discovered the musician "deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound," the Nashville Police Department told the outlet in a statement Friday. It continued, "His death is being investigated as an apparent suicide."

Pickler told authorities that she had woken up earlier and hadn't been able to find her husband, PEOPLE reports. When she and her personal assistant were unable to open a door within the couple's home, her assistant dialed 911.

Kyle Jacobs and Kellie Pickler Kyle Jacobs and Kellie Pickler | Credit: Monica Schipper/WireImage

A CMA Award and ACM Award winner, Jacobs penned and produced a collection of country staples throughout his decades-long career. After moving to Nashville in 2000, he got his first big break as a songwriter with the release of Kimberly Locke's 2003 hit "8th World Wonder," per Music City Hit-Makers. In 2007, he co-wrote Garth Brooks' 2007 hit "More Than a Memory," which made history by becoming the first song ever to debut at the top of the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

An accomplished guitarist and pianist, Jacobs went on to write for numerous country legends including Trace Adkins, Tim McGraw, Kelly Clarkson, Scotty McCreery, and his wife. He also collaborated with Darius Rucker and Wynonna. Two of his co-written songs — "Back Home" and "Already Gone" — were featured in the pilot episode of the musical series Nashville.

Pickler and Jacobs, who had been dating since 2008, married in 2011. The couple, who did not share any children, were both featured on the CMT reality series I Love Kellie Pickler, which aired from 2015 to 2017.

A day before his death, Jacobs celebrated a major music milestone on Instagram after his song "Hey World," performed by country artist Lee Brice, received platinum certification by the Recording Industry Association of America.

"Platinum?! SWEEEET!!!" he wrote Thursday. "An amazing crew of incredibly talented peeps put this one together…Deeply honored to be a creative part of it…Thank you, Jesus!!!"

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741, or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.