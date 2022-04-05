Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian secretly married in Vegas right after Grammys

The two tied the knot in a ceremony officiated by an Elvis impersonator.

If you're already in Las Vegas, why not just go ahead and get married?

Hours after Travis Barker performed at the 2022 Grammy Awards, he tied the knot with Kourtney Kardashian at a One Love Wedding Chapel. PEOPLE confirmed the news, reporting that the private ceremony took place at 1:30am and the two came dressed in the same clothes they wore to the awards.

Chapel owner Marty Frierson told PEOPLE that he didn't know the famous couple was coming until they pulled up. According to Frierson, Barker and Kardashian said an Elvis Presley was "mandatory" for the ceremony, and that "they came, got married, tossed the bouquet in the driveway, and danced to Elvis. They showed a lot of love and had a lot of fun."

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. | Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

The marriage marks Kardashian's first time tying the knot, despite the years she spent with ex Scott Disik. Kardashian shares three children with Disik, while Barker shares three kids with his own ex, Shanna Moakler.

TMZ was the first to break the news about the couple, who have been engaged since October. Last February, Kardashian broke the news of her relationship with Barker by sharing an Instagram post of the two holding hands, confirming that the longtime friends were taking their relationship to the next level.

At the awards show on Sunday, Kardashian cheered on Barker as he accompanied H.E.R. for "We Made It," a song off the R&B singer's 2021 Grammy-nominated album Back of My Mind. Lenny Kravitz, Terry Lewis, and Jimmy Jam also joined the power medley that EW highlighted as one of the show's best moments.

It's unclear whether the wedding was a planned event or not, but either way, it's a very Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner move — if we do say so ourselves.

