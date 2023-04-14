The bassist "was forced to sit for a song" during a performance in Brazil.

After suffering a brief health scare at a recent Kiss concert, Gene Simmons is ready to get back to his regularly scheduled programming of rocking and rolling all night and partying every day.

The bassist gave concerned fans an update Thursday after he fell ill during the band's concert in Manaus, Brazil, on Wednesday, which resulted in them temporarily stopping the show and Simmons finishing their song "Say Yeah" sitting down.

"Hey, everybody, thanks for the good wishes. I'm fine," Simmons wrote. "Yesterday at Manaus Stadium in Brazil, [I] experienced weakness because of dehydration. We stopped for about five minutes, I drank some water, and then all was well. Nothing serious. Tomorrow, Bogota Stadium. See you there!"

In a follow-up tweet, Simmons reiterated that the incident was "not a big deal" and pinned the blame on the hot climate. "Last night we played Amazon jungle Stadium/Brazil. Humidity and temperature were sky-high," he explained. "I was dehydrated and was forced to sit for a song. We got back on stage in five minutes and finished the show."

Video footage from Wednesday's performance shared online showed lead singer Paul Stanley telling the audience "we're gonna have to stop" in order to take care of a seated Simmons, who was surrounded by crew members and then offered water.

"You know how much we love Gene, and he's obviously sick," Stanley said. "And we're gonna have to stop to take care of him, 'cause we love him, right?"

Gene Simmons of Kiss band performing and shows his tongue, during their last show in México, and as part of day 3 of the Hell & Heaven Metal Fest 2022 at Foro Pegaso on December 4, 2022 in Toluca, Mexico

Kiss is currently on their farewell tour, also known as the End of the Road World Tour, which was announced in 2019 but subsequently postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They will perform their final concerts in Madison Square Garden in New York City in December.

"We're finishing up where we started," Stanley said on The Howard Stern Show last month. "This is the end. When you come to see the show, it's awesome. It's the most high-tech show out there and yet it's clearly a kick-ass rock & roll show… It's everything Kiss, just amped up and ramped up."

