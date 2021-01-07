Kings of Leon drop two new songs, album to follow in March

Kings of Leon are back.

On Thursday, the Nashville band dropped two new songs "The Bandit" and "100,000 People," with their eighth album When You See Yourself to follow later this year. Kings of Leon first teased the release of new music on social media in December of last year, posting images and sharing snippets of songs. The group then sent out T-shirt mailers to fans announcing the album and revealing its tracklist and some lyrics.

Produced by Markus Dravs — who's previously worked with Arcade Fire and Coldplay— When You See Yourself (which follows the band's tradition for five-syllable album titles), comes nearly four-and-a-half years after the group's last album WALLS (the title being an acronym for We Are Like Love Songs), which reached number one on the Billboard 200 chart back in 2016. The band has also launched merchandise on their website, proceeds from which will go to Live Nation’s Crew Nation relief fund to help live music crews struggling due to the coronavirus pandemic.

When You See Yourself arrives on March 5. Listen to the two new songs above.