"Rich people are not exempt from making really stupid decisions," said the singer-songwriter and great-great-granddaughter of a famous couple who died aboard the ship in 1912.

King Princess will not be exploring the depths of the ocean anytime soon.

The singer-songwriter (real name: Mikaela Straus) is the great-great-granddaughter of a famous wealthy couple — businessman and Macy's department store co-owner Isodor Straus and his wife, Ida — who were among the passengers who died when the Titanic sank in April 1912. As such, she has now weighed in on the Titan, the submersible that went missing Sunday in the North Atlantic Ocean during a trek to the explore the Titanic's wreckage, located around 12,500 feet below sea level.

"I think there is a cycle of bajonga-jillionaires wanting to explore shit and then dying," Straus said to her followers on TikTok. "Like, look at my f---ing family, right? Who wants to take a boat across the ocean? That sounds terrible. But they did it because they had the money to, and they died. So now these people are like, 'Oh, I have so much money. Oh my god, I just want to go to the inhabitable depths of the ocean.' In a GameCube? No. Dead! Sorry."

She continued, "Rich people are not exempt from making really stupid decisions, obviously. Why do rich people go to space? You don't need to be there. You're not a f---ing scientist. Because they make terrible decisions, constantly. I hate this world."

The singer concluded, "One more thing: The sheer irony of these billionaires going down to visit the gravesite of other billionaires — amongst other people who were on the Titanic, there weren't just billionaires — and then dying is so crazy to me."

International search and rescue efforts are still underway to locate the missing vessel containing five people, including British billionaire Hamish Harding, whose stepson has been making headlines for his decision to attend a Blink-182 concert amid the search for his stepfather. (Cardi B was not pleased.) Debris discovered on the ocean floor Thursday has been assessed to be from the sub, according to CNN. OceanGate, the company behind the expedition, said it believes the passengers, including pilot and CEO Stockton Rush, have "sadly been lost."

Rush is married to Wendy Rush, who, like King Princess, is also a great-great-granddaughter of Straus and his wife, The New York Times reports.

The late Strauses were the wealthiest couple to die aboard the ship: When Ida learned that her husband wouldn't be able to join her on a lifeboat due to a women-and-children-first policy, she refused to leave and stayed with him on the ship; the tragic tale became the most recounted among surviving passengers. In James Cameron's Oscar-winning 1997 film adaptation of the event, Titanic, an elderly couple could be seen embracing in bed as the water rises on the ill-fated ship.

King Princess

Straus previously spoke about her Titanic lineage in a conversation with Rolling Stone in 2019. "They were like, 'We're going to die together now.' That's a crazy thing to say," the singer said. "A crunch-time decision, and very my vibe. They were very rich and Jewish, [but] I didn't inherit any of this money."

