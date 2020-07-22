Kim Kardashian West has spoken out about her husband's struggles with mental health. Kanye West has been making a lot of headlines lately, both for his presidential run that no one's sure how seriously to take and his increasingly unsettling series of tweets this week, which angrily called out famous family members and friends by name.

In a statement on Instagram, Kardashian West discussed the star's struggle with bipolar disorder, and emphasized the difficulty of getting mental health treatment for someone who does not want to be treated.

"Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor," Kardashian West said in her statement. "People who are unaware of, or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try."

Kardashian West cited the death of West's mother Donda as one of the factors in his struggles with mental health, on top of the stresses of being one of the most famous musicians in America. Though she died in 2007, Donda West has never been far from her son's thoughts, and seems to once again be at the front of his thinking. On Tuesday night, West tweeted that he will be releasing a new album this Friday titled Donda With Child, stylized DND WTH CHLD. The handwritten tracklist he posted was full of such abbreviations and rather hard to make out; he posted and deleted several iterations of the announcement tweet before settling on one.

Read Kardashian West's full statement below.

"As many of you know, Kanye has bipolar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand. I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye's right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions around mental health.

Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor. People who are unaware of, or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try.

I understand Kanye is subject to criticism because he is a public figure and his actions at times can cause strong opinions and emotions. He is a brilliant but complicated person, who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bipolar disorder. Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words sometimes do not align with his intentions.

Living with bipolar disorder does not diminish or invalidate his dreams and his creative ideas, no matter how big or unobtainable they may feel to some. That is part of his genius and as we ave all witnessed, many of his big dreams have come true.

We as a society talk about giving grace to the issue of mental health as a whole, however we should also give it to the individuals who are living with it in times when they need it the most. I kindly ask that the media and public give us the compassion and empathy that is needed so that we can get through this. Thank you for those who have expressed concern for Kanye's wellbeing and for your understanding. With love and gratitude, Kim Kardashian West."