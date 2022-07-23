The rapper was named the headliner after Kanye West dropped out.

Kid Cudi walks offstage after being hit with water bottles at Rolling Loud festival: 'Don't f--- with me'

To be fair, he did warn them.

Kid Cudi walked off the stage midway through his headlining set at the Rolling Loud festival in Miami on Friday after the crowd pelted him with water bottles.

Cudi, who replaced Kanye West as the headliner earlier this week, was performing his fourth song of the night when a water bottle hit him in the face, and he stopped to address the crowd at the Hard Rock Stadium.

"Yo, I will walk off this stage if y'all throw one more f---ing thing up here. I will leave. I will leave right now," he said. "Throw one more f---ing thing on this stage and I will walk off. I'm not f---ing playing... You will ruin it for everybody. I will f---ing leave if I get hit with one more f---ing thing. If I see one more f---ing thing on this f---ing stage, I'm leaving. Don't f--- with me."

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JULY 22: Rapper Kid Cudi performs onstage during day one of Rolling Loud Miami 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium on July 22, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images) Kid Cudi performs at Rolling Loud in Miami. | Credit: Jason Koerner/Getty

Immediately after his warning, another water bottle landed onstage. Cudi walked off without another word, and the crowd shouted in disapproval as the music fell silent.

The moment was captured by concertgoers and shared on TikTok.

When West pulled out on Sunday, the official festival account tweeted, "Due to circumstances outside of our control, Ye will no longer be performing at Rolling Loud Miami 2022."

However, West ended up taking the stage in Miami after all, showing up to perform the new Cardi B song "Hot S---" with Lil Durk during Durk's set earlier on Friday. The two also performed Ye's "Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1," which features vocals from Cudi.

You can watch West and Lil Durk's performance below.

In March, West's Grammys performance was canceled because of his "concerning online behavior," which included his problematic statements about his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, as well as a racial slur he made against Grammy host Trevor Noah.

Representatives for Cudi and Rolling Loud did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

