Kid Cudi releases new song 'Leader of the Delinquents,' first solo music in four years

Kid Cudi is here to make your time in self-quarantine a little better with new music to listen to while staying sheltered at home.

The Grammy-winning artist (real name Scott Mescudi) released a new song late Monday night, "Leader of the Delinquents" (listen to it here). The single, off his upcoming seventh full-length studio album Entergalactic, is his first release since 2018's Kids See Ghosts collaboration with Kanye West as well as his first solo music since 2016's Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin'.

Back in July, it was announced that Kid Cudi partnered with prolific TV producer Kenya Barris (black-ish) for the new album’s unorthodox rollout on Netflix. Billed as an "adult animated music series," the project follows a young man played by Kid Cudi on his journey to discover love. The series will showcase music from the new album throughout its narrative. How to Make It in America's Ian Edelman will write and executive-produce the series alongside Kid Cudi and Barris. A release date and further casting details for Entergalactic have yet to be announced.

In addition to his upcoming album and Netflix series, Kid Cudi is also appearing in Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino's new HBO series We Are Who We Are alongside Chloë Sevigny and Alice Braga. Centering on two American teenagers living on an American military base in Italy, the show will explore friendship, first love, and the pain of being a teenager, as the characters grow up in a small slice of the United States in the middle of Italy.

