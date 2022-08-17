"You need to own up to your s--- like every man in this life has," the rapper says of his former mentor in a new interview.

Kid Cudi says it will take a 'miracle' for him and Kanye West to be friends again: 'I don't see it happening'

In his early years as a musician, Kid Cudi was heavily associated with Kanye West. After hearing the younger rapper's breakthrough mixtape A Kid Named Cudi, West signed him to his G.O.O.D. Music label in 2008. Cudi (born Scott Mescudi) contributed vocals and writing to West's album 808s & Heartbreak that year, while West appeared on Cudi's single "Erase Me."

But these days their friendship is in tatters, and Cudi has no interest in repairing it.

"Do you know how it feels to wake up one day, look at your social media, and you're trending because somebody's talking some s--- about you?" Cudi said in a new Esquire profile, referring to West calling him out on Instagram amid the Donda rapper's feud with actor Pete Davidson, who dated West's ex Kim Kardashian after their split.

Cudi continued, "And then you got this person's trolls sending you messages on Instagram and Twitter? All in your comments? That s--- pissed me off. That he had the power to f--- with me that week. That he used his power to f--- with me. That pissed me off. You f---ing with my mental health now, bro."

Mental health is no joke for Cudi, who checked himself into rehab in 2016, citing depression and suicidal urges. With a new album, a new tour, and a new Netflix project called Entergalactic on the way, the artist told Esquire that he no longer has time for West's antics.

Kid Cudi and Kanye West attend the Michael Bastian presentation during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2009 at 637 West 27th Street on February 16, 2009 in New York City. Once close collaborators, Kid Cudi and Kanye West are no longer friends. | Credit: Jerritt Clark/WireImage

"I'm at a place in my life where I have zero tolerance for the wrong energies," he said.

Addressing West directly, Cudi continued, "I'm not one of your kids. I'm not Kim. It don't matter if I'm friends with Pete or not friends with Pete. None of this s--- had anything to do with me. If you can't be a grown man and deal with the fact that you lost your woman? That's not my f---ing problem. You need to own up to your s--- like every man in this life has. I've lost women, too. And I've had to own up to it. I don't need that in my life. I don't need it."

So is there any hope for reconciliation? Cudi says it's unlikely.

"With all due respect, I'm not Drake, who's about to take a picture with him next week and be friends again, and their beef is squashed," he said. "That's not me. What I say, I mean. I will be done with you. It's gonna take a motherf---ing miracle for me and that man to be friends again. I don't see it happening. He gon' have to become a monk."

Cudi isn't the only one of West's peers who has run out of patience for him. John Legend said recently on a CNN podcast that the former friends "really haven't been close" since Legend declined to support West's doomed presidential run in 2020.

Read the full Kid Cudi profile over at Esquire.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.