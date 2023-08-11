The actor, who attended one of Taylor Swift's shows in Los Angeles this week with his daughter, called the event "an inspiring night."

The Taylor Swift fan club officially has a new member.

Kevin Costner was spotted enjoying Swift's Eras Tour stop at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium on Monday with his 13-year-old daughter, Grace Avery. And on Thursday, apparently the Yellowstone star was ready to tell the world about it and make an official declaration in the process: He's a Swiftie.

Kevin Costner Attends Taylor Swift Eras Tour Kevin Costner, Taylor Swift | Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic; John Shearer/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Costner shared two videos and a photo from the evening on Instagram. Though he admitted they're a bit "blurry," he said, "I had an amazing time with my daughter at the @taylorswift show. I was absolutely blown away watching her art bring so many people together."

His post continued, "I had a great view of her band and had a blast watching them, too. An inspiring night. I'm officially a Swiftie!"

Costner is in good company. Between her six shows in L.A. — the last of which occurred Wednesday and officially ended the U.S. leg of the Eras Tour — it seemed most of Hollywood showed up to watch Swift "Shake It Off."

Jeff Goldblum was seen catching that "fever dream high," Channing Tatum declared he was in his "daddy" era, and Charlize Theron was seen jamming hard with her children. Other famous faces spotted out throughout the tour so far include Meghan Markle, Selena Gomez, Taylor Lautner, Emma Stone, Austin Butler, Adam Scott, Laura Dern, Mariska Hargitay, Courteney Cox, Savannah Guthrie, Kaia Gerber, Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, Julia Roberts, and more.

Now that Swift completed the first leg of the tour — which culminated in a surprise reveal of her next re-recorded album, 1989 (Taylor's Version) — she heads to Mexico to kick off the international portion later this month.