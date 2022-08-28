Got a lot of bands, got a lot of farm animals with him: Kevin Bacon covers Beyoncé's 'Heated' with his goats

Kevin Bacon ate it, ate it, ate it, ate it, ate it with his cover of Beyoncé's "Heated."

The actor performed an acoustic version of the track from Renaissance, the Grammy winner's euphoric ode to disco and house music, in a video shared on social media Sunday. He was accompanied by his goats for the cover and used the hashtag #GoatSongs. "Hot day, hot song," Bacon wrote. "The goats and I are feeling Heated, @Beyonce. Loving this track."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 12: Kevin Bacon attends "Space Oddity" premiere during the 2022 Tribeca Festival at Village East Cinema on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival ); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: Beyoncé accepts the Best Rap Performance award for 'Savage' onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Kevin Bacon perform a cover of Beyoncé's 'Heated' alongside his goats | Credit: John Lamparski/Getty for Tribeca Festival; Kevin Winter/Getty for The Recording Academy

Though best known for his dozens of film and TV roles, Bacon is no stranger to the world of music. He and brother Michael have headlined The Bacon Brothers, a country rock and folk band, since 1995, releasing seven studio albums. They recently released a new five-song EP, titled Erato, last month. The brothers are currently on tour across the U.S., which concludes in late October in California.

The tour comes after Bacon's turn as Owen Whistler, the owner of an LGBTQ conversion camp, in director John Logan's slasher horror film They/Them, which follows a group of teenagers enduring unsettling psychological techniques at the camp while a masked killer runs amok. "John's movie had this great ability to talk about something as serious as a gay conversion camp, but packaged it in this setting of a retro horror movie, which I think helped make it fun and — forgive the pun — campy," Bacon told EW of working on the project.

THEY/THEM -- Pictured: (l-r) Carrie Preston as Cora Whistler, Anna Chlumsky as Molly, Boone Platt as Zane, Kevin Bacon as Owen Whistler -- (Photo by: Josh Stringer/Blumhouse) Kevin Bacon in 'They/Them' | Credit: Josh Stringer/Blumhouse/Peackock

"I've talked to numerous people who have said this movie reminds them of how they've actually been treated, and I think it's important to see your own experience shown in movies because it lets you know you're not alone," he said. "But the hope is that, since it's framed within a horror movie, it's also accessible to people who aren't LGBTQ, and the big win would be for it to dissuade someone who might see conversion therapy as an actual option. I want them to realize how monstrous it is."

Watch Bacon's delightful "Heated" cover above.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.