Kesha makes her band and dancers stay in haunted houses while on tour: 'And they're like you're such a bitch'

Kesha treats her touring company like family and as such she has no problem making them as uncomfortable as possible. In certain cases, that means eschewing fancy five-star hotels for "haunted whorehouses."

The pop star stopped by SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live to promote her new supernatural TV show on Discovery+ Conjuring Kesha and shared some of her spooky touring habits.

"When I go on tour, the band and dancers are like, 'Let's stay at the W' and I'm like, 'Nope, we're going to Amarillo, Texas. And we're staying in a haunted whorehouse and they're like, 'You're such a bitch,'" Kesha tells Cohen.

Kesha serving haunted couture at the Sirius XM studios in New York

"But I love it, 'cause I basically am going on a road trip. When you go on tour, you go on a road trip," she continued. "And I'm really good friends with my entire crew. So, then I make us all camp and look for aliens or, like, stop at haunted whorehouses."

Kesha's fascination with aliens and haunted houses is well-documented, mostly thanks to her podcast Kesha and the Creepies, in which she explores matters of the occult, urban legends, psychedelic art, astrology, and the like.

"I have had so many experiences in this incarnation that I just can't ignore or explain, and I've always been fascinated by supernatural subjects, the unexplainable, and people exploring alternative thought and lifestyles," she previously told EW. "The creepy and unexplainable is what keeps life magic, so let's talk about it."

Cohen asked Kesha if her dancers are cool with all this spooky business but according to her, they knew what they signed up for.

"My dancers have been with me for 12 years, honey, if they did not like it, they could have gone," she said. "They love it because I'm a crazy motherf---er."