Morgan McMichaels also wore one of J.Lo's outfits as Billy Porter joined RuPaul's Drag Race queens Jorgeous, Alyssa Hunter, Jessica Wild, and more at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Jennifer Lopez just served 10s, 10s, 10s across the board as she and Pose star Billy Porter rocked the iHeartRadio Music Awards with a score of queer performers from RuPaul's Drag Race, The Boulet Brothers' Dragula, and beyond.

Porter opened Lopez's set at Tuesday's ceremony by proclaiming her an icon (while her ballroom-inspired 2014 song "Tens" played) before she (naturally) accepted the event's Icon Award later in the evening.

Porter then left the stage as Drag Race season 14 breakout Kerri Colby took his place, wearing Lopez's actual green-print Versace dress, which she also dropped jaws with on a recent episode of the Emmy-winning reality competition series.

"It is the same dress, so it was a feature moment that was a very limited quantity made for Versace that year. I happened to be able to get my hands on the same exact garment," Kerri previously told EW in an exclusive chat with our new Quick Drag Twitter Spaces, noting that a "fabulous" friend with connections in the fashion industry helped her secure the same remixed version of Lopez's classic Grammys dress that the Hustlers star wore to 2019 Milan Fashion Week. "Honey, you just gotta make sure you get the right type of friends so when these crazy moments come around, you've got to hit them up!"

Kerri's season 14 sisters Jorgeous and Alyssa Hunter — who memorably freaked out in RuPaul's Werk Room when Lopez was announced as a guest star on the current edition of Drag Race — followed her to the stage while a medley of Lopez's hits blared, as did fellow Drag Race alums Naysha Lopez, April Carrión, Morgan McMichaels, Kimora Blac, Jessica Wild, Mariah Balenciaga, and Laganja Estranja, each wearing outfits that honored Lopez's various pop-culture milestones.

In an Instagram post, Morgan explained that she also wore an item of clothing directly tied to Lopez.

"I had the honor to join @jlo on the main stage ( in the outfit that Jennifer Lopez wore and owns !! ) … more on that to come. But for now feast your eyes on the glamour," she wrote.

Dragula star Melissa Befierce and Kerri's drag mother, Miss Continental pageant winner and industry legend Sasha Colby, also hit the stage boasting respective outfits that paid tribute to Lopez's role in Selena as well as her all-white look from the 2000 MTV VMAs.

Jennifer Lopez iHeartRadio tribute The Jennifer Lopez tribute at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards | Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Ben Affleck, Lopez's ex-fiancé-turned-current-boyfriend, watched from the audience as she hit the stage with the group of drag stars.

"I wish I could tell you that the awards are the most important things to me, but that is not true," Lopez said upon accepting hers at the ceremony. "Because of you I get to do what I love the most in life, and that is the most wonderful blessing. That is the gift you give me, and I want to say thank you."

Ben Affleck at Jennifer Lopez iHeartRadio tribute Ben Affleck watches Jennifer Lopez perform at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Lopez ended her speech with a message to fans.

"ICON, I-C-O-N: I Can Overcome Negativity," she said, "and so can you, every single moment. And let me tell you something else: I am just getting started."

Jennifer Lopez and Kerri Colby Kerri Colby performed with Jennifer Lopez in Jennifer Lopez's Versace dress at iHeartRadio Music Awards. | Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images (2)

Watch Lopez perform with Drag Race, Dragula, and drag industry staples above, and see more images from the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards below.

Jennifer Lopez iHeartRadio tribute Jessica Wild at the iHeartRadio Music Awards | Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez iHeartRadio tribute Morgan McMichaels at the iHeartRadio Music Awards | Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez iHeartRadio tribute Melissa Befierce at the iHeartRadio Music Awards | Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

