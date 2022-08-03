Kenny Chesney 'devastated' after woman falls to her death at his Denver concert

"Life is precious. Sharing music brings us together and that love we share makes us so much more. For the lady who came to share that love, there are no words," he said.

Kenny Chesney says he is "devastated to learn" about the death of a woman at the end of his concert in Denver on Saturday night.

According to the Denver Police Department, an adult female guest at Empower Field at Mile High died as a result of her injuries after sitting on an escalator railing and falling to the concourse below. The incident is being investigated as an accidental death. The woman's name and age have not been revealed.

Police told The Denver Post it is not yet known whether alcohol was a factor in the woman's fall, but it is believed that the woman "was not pushed or jostled before she fell."

"I was devastated to learn of the loss of someone after our show. There had been so much joy, so much heart coming from the people of Denver last night — and to hear this is heartbreaking," he said in a statement. "Life is precious. Sharing music brings us together and that love we share makes us so much more. For the lady who came to share that love, there are no words. For her friends and family's loss, I grieve with them and for them."

Empower Field said in a statement of its own that "there is nothing more important than the safety of our guests" and that they were in communication with Denver PD to assist in its investigation of the incident. "We extend our deepest sympathies to the loves ones of the woman involved in the tragic incident that occurred at the end of Saturday's concert at Empower Field at Mile High," the statement said.

The country music star is currently on his annual summer concert tour, which wraps up on Aug. 27 in Foxboro, Massachusetts, per his official website.