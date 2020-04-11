Singer Kenny 'Babyface' Edmonds reveals in birthday post that he and his family had coronavirus

Image zoom Michael Kovac/WireImage

While thanking fans for their birthday wishes, Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds also revealed that he tested positive for coronavirus.

On Friday, the Grammy-winning singer shared a lengthy Instagram post with the news that he and his family tested positive for COVID-19. "I feel so blessed to celebrate another birthday... it's an incredibly scary thing to go through my friends," Edmonds said of his diagnosis. "I'm happy to report we have now tested negative and are on our way back to full health."

He then went on to announce that he will be taking part in one of Swizz Beatz and Timbaland's Instagram Live beat battles on April 18.

"I would like to officially accept the invitation from the legendary Swizz Beatz & Timbaland to participate with my little brother, Teddy Riley in what I'd like to call a Celebration of Black Music Excellence in — Teddy vs. Babyface...," he added. "So get ready for a night of groove and love. Ladies... put on your red dress... light the candles, pour some wine, and don't forget to bring your dancing shoes."

Check out Edmonds' full post below:

For the latest information on coronavirus (COVID-19), including how to protect yourself and what to do if you think you are sick, please visit coronavirus.gov.

