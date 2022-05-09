Watch Kendrick Lamar shapeshift into Kanye West, Will Smith, and more in new music video

Four years after winning the Pulitzer Prize, rapper Kendrick Lamar is finally back with a new album. Ahead of the release of Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers this week, Lamar dropped the project's first music video on Sunday night — and it features him borrowing the faces of other Black American icons.

"The Heart Part 5" is a nonstop master class in rapping, the kind that fans have come to expect from Lamar. The rapper has also proved creative with music videos in the past — 2015's black-and-white "Alright" video featured Lamar levitating and dancing in the air above images of police violence, while "For Free?" from the same album brought him together with a practical multiverse of parallel selves before that was cool — but the concept of "The Heart Part 5" is more focused. As he raps over the course of the video, Lamar's face shapeshifts into the visages of other Black icons — many of them embattled at that.