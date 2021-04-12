Kelly Clarkson urged Taylor Swift to rerecord her old albums in 2019, and fans haven't forgotten

After a weekend of binging Fearless (Taylor's Version), fans are tipping their hats (on social media) to the original American Idol winner.

Kelly Clarkson is having the best day thanks to Taylor Swift fans.

After Fearless (Taylor's Version) took the weekend by storm following its release on Friday, Swifties rediscovered a 2019 tweet from Clarkson, where the original American Idol winner encouraged the "Love Story" singer to rerecord her masters.

"just a thought, U should go in & re-record all the songs that U don't own the masters on exactly how U did them but put brand new art & some kind of incentive so fans will no longer buy the old versions. I'd buy all of the new versions just to prove a point," Clarkson wrote back on July 13, 2019.

"Fast forward to 2021 and ... Best idea ever, haven't stopped listening since it came out," one fan wrote on Twitter about the rerelease.

Another pointed out that Clarkson's 2019 comments increased in relevance. "[T]his tweet has aged so well now that the rerecording is out!!!" the fan wrote.

"Everyone say thank you kelly clarkson," another Twitter user shared.

Podcaster Kelly Keegs wrote, "Do we owe Kelly Clarkson everything?"

During an appearance on NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in September 2019, Clarkson revealed the idea came from something she saw Reba McEntire do.

"I wasn't really trying to defend or offend anyone. It was more of, like, Reba told me she did that -- like, that was it. She told me she did that, she wanted to own her masters, and I was like, 'If it's that important to you, find a way.' And she re-cut all her music and did the same musicians, same everything. That's where I got the idea," Clarkson said at the time.

Since its rerelease on Friday, Fearless (Taylor's Version) has taken over streaming services. The new version of "Love Story" had more than 65 million streams on Spotify by Monday morning, while "You All Over Me (feat. Maren Morris) had over 22 million.