The "Stronger" singer knows what goes around, comes around — especially when it comes to heartbreak.

Hell hath no fury like Kelly Clarkson scorned.

On Tuesday, the "Because of You" singer teased a small snippet of her forthcoming single, titled "Mine," and it's safe to say that someone has definitely gotten on her bad side. The black-and-white Instagram video features Clarkson performing a capella into a microphone as she ominously sings, "Someone's gonna show you / How a heart can be used / Like you did mine."

In the video's caption, Clarkson confirmed that "Mine" will be released on April 14 and shared a few emojis that may provide a glimpse into her point of view on the track: a wine glass, a broken heart, and a sun. Get ready, y'all, because it seems like Clarkson is gearing up to return to her My December era once again.

News of the Voice coach's latest single comes less than two weeks after Clarkson announced that she would be releasing her tenth album, titled Chemistry, on Instagram last month.

According to Clarkson, the album will follow "the arc of an entire relationship" from start to finish, which has led many fans to speculate that it will draw inspiration from her decades-long relationship with husband and talent manager Brandon Blackstock and their subsequent 2020 divorce.

"A whole relationship shouldn't be brought down to just one thing. So there's the good, the bad, and the ugly kinda thing going on it," Clarkson explained on Instagram at the time. "Chemistry can be a really amazing, sexy, cool, fun thing, but it can also be very bad for you."

Clarkson and Blackstock, who were married for eight years and share two children together, finalized their divorce in 2021. Just last week, Clarkson seemingly shaded her ex during a Kellyoke performance on her daytime TV show by singing a rendition of Gayle's "abcdefu" with a few notable lyric changes: "Forget you and your dad / And the fact that you got half / And my broken heart / Turn that s--t into art."

Listen to Clarkson sing "Mine" in the clip above.

