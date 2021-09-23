Clarkson's ninth studio album When Christmas Comes Around... will be released Oct. 15

Kelly Clarkson drops holiday breakup bop 'Christmas Isn't Canceled (Just You)' just in time for... fall

Thanks to Kelly Clarkson, Christmas is coming early (very early) and in the form of a sassy bop.

On Thursday, the Grammy-winning singer, talk show host, and three-time champion Voice judge released "Christmas Isn't Cancelled (Just You)," the first single from her new holiday album When Christmas Comes Around...

According to the press release, When Christmas Comes Around... "explores a wide range of holiday emotions and experiences anchored by Clarkson's incomparable vocal prowess."

The new 15-track album features a mix of original songs and holiday classics, including collaborations with performers such as fellow Voice coach Ariana Grande, Chris Stapleton, and Brett Eldredge.

When Christmas Comes Around by Kelly Clarkson Kelly Clarkson | Credit: Carter Smith

"My purpose for choosing this lyric for being the title of this project was to bring forth a sense of reality to the fact that we are probably all in very different places emotionally 'when Christmas comes around.' Some of us consumed with a new love, some of us reminded of loss, some filled with optimism for the coming new year, others elated for some much deserved time away from the chaos our work lives can sometimes bring us," Clarkson said in a statement.

"Wherever you are, and whatever you may be experiencing, I wanted everyone to be able to connect to a message on this album," she continued. "Each year you may even have a new favorite depending on where you are in your life, but while change can be unpredictable there is no better time of year, in my opinion, to breathe hope into one's life and let possibility wander."

When Christmas Comes Around... is Clarkson's ninth studio release and her second holiday album following 2013's Wrapped In Red. The album will be released Oct. 15 via Atlantic Records but in the meantime, you can listen to Clarkson's single and pre-order the album here.

You can also view the tracklist below.

Merry Christmas Baby It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas Christmas Isn't Canceled (Just You) Merry Christmas (To The One I Used To Know) Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree Glow (feat. Chris Stapleton) Santa Baby Santa, Can't You Hear Me (feat. Ariana Grande) Last Christmas Jingle Bell Rock Blessed Christmas Come Early

The album also includes three previously released bonus tracks: "Under The Mistletoe (feat. Brett Eldredge)," "All I Want For Christmas Is You," and "Christmas Eve."