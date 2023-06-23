Kelly Clarkson says Scooter Braun called her manager when she told Taylor Swift to re-record music

"He called my manager at the time I heard, and I don't know what happened or what was said, but I think he thought I was attacking him," she said of Braun.

"I think Scooter took offense to it, because we ran into each other, and I think he reached out at the time to my manager. I was like, 'It wasn't anything against him,'" she explained. "When she came out and said that and I heard about it, I was like, 'Whatever. Re-record them. Your fans will support you.' Uh, they did. She has like every top record right now in the charts."

In 2019, following the news that Braun had bought the rights to Swift's masters for her first six albums when he acquired Big Machine, Clarkson tweeted, "@taylorswift13 just a thought, U should go in & re-record all the songs that U don't own the masters on exactly how U did them but put brand new art & some kind of incentive so fans will no longer buy the old versions." (Braun later sold the catalog to private equity company Shamrock Holdings for a reported figure north of $300 million.)

THE VOICE -- ?he Battles, Part 5/The Knockouts? Episode 1711 -- Pictured: (l-r) Kelly Clarkson, Taylor Swift -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images) Kelly Clarkson (left); Taylor Swift (right) | Credit: Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

When Cohen asked what Braun said to her about the tweet, Clarkson replied that he didn't say anything to her directly.

"He called my manager at the time I heard, and I don't know what happened or what was said, but I think he thought I was attacking him. I was like, 'I honest to God didn't even realize who had the [rights].' I didn't even know all the information," she recalled.

"All I heard was, 'Man, I really want to own,' and I was like, 'Man, that song... She writes everything. It's so important to her. She's a businesswoman.' It felt wrong that she didn't have the opportunity. Right? That's the thing. If you have the opportunity and you choose to not pay that much money, that's one thing, but to not have the opportunity to own something that is really important to you [is another]," she explained.

Clarkson continued, "I knew it was important to her, so I thought, 'Why don't you just re-record them? Your fans will support you.' Literally, she's a genius. Not only did she re-record it, she planned this Eras Tour — like, this woman is brilliant."

Swift, who is in the midst of said Eras Tour, has so far re-recorded and released "Taylor's Versions" of her albums Red and Fearless, and is gearing up to release the newly recorded version of Speak Now on July 7. She has said she plans to do the same for her albums 1989, Reputation, and Taylor Swift.

For her part, Clarkson said Swift never reached out to her about the advice. "I think she is brilliant," she said. "She would've come up with that on her own and she maybe already had before I even tweeted it."

