"If I was into chicks, I'd take up the offer."

Kelly Clarkson says she 'unfortunately likes dicks' in response to female concertgoer with 'hall pass'

Kelly Clarkson made a racy return to the stage for her long-awaited Las Vegas residency.

While onstage at Planet Hollywood's Bakkt Theater on Friday night, Clarkson spotted a female concertgoer's sign that read, "My girlfriend gave me a hall pass for you." She said in response, as captured by a fan on video, "If I was into chicks, I'd take up the offer. I just unfortunately like dicks."

Clarkson's Chemistry residency, initially set for 2020 but halted by the COVID-19 pandemic, comes in concert with her recent tenth studio album of the same name. Along with her own hits, Clarkson brought some of that Kellyoke energy from her talk show and covered other artists, including Harry Styles ("As It Was") and Gayle ("abcdefu").

Notably, for "abcdefu," Clarkson once again swapped up the lyrics to shade her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, whom she divorced in 2021. (She first swapped the lyrics on her talk show back in March, prompting approval from an enthused Gayle herself.) Alluding to the messy divorce, Clarkson sang: "F--- you and your dad and the fact that you got half / And my broken heart, turn that shit into art / F--- you and your view from the valley I bought too / You can all f--- off."

During the residency's opening weekend, Clarkson also weighed in on the trend of concertgoers throwing objects at performers onstage and offered a stern message: "If you're gonna throw shit, throw diamonds."

Kelly Clarkson during her Vegas residency Kelly Clarkson during her Vegas residency | Credit: Denise Truscello/Getty

Cardi B became the latest artist affected by the trend when a concertgoer propelled their drink in her direction while she was performing at Drai's Beachclub in Las Vegas on Saturday. The rapper retaliated by hurling her microphone at the attendee.

