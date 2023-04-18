"But it's not just all sad and angry, I swear," she says of her upcoming album Chemistry. "It's like a whole arc of an entire relationship, and you can't diminish something to just one feeling."

Kelly Clarkson performs new single 'Mine' for first time: I was 'angry and sad,' she says of post-divorce song

Host Kelly Clarkson performs onstage during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 01, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Kelly Clarkson admits she was "feeling all the feelings" while writing her upcoming post-divorce album Chemistry.

The original American Idol released the first two singles from it, "Me" and "Mine," last week and kicked off Tuesday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show with the first public performance of the emotional latter song.

After her performance on Tuesday, Clarkson started to discuss the song before admitting, "Well, I don't really need to explain it because you know the lyrics are, well, they're pretty self-evident at this point. Yeah, I was feeling all the feelings when I wrote that one."

Clarkson went on to explain she wanted "Mine" to be one of the first singles off Chemistry (out June 23) because "I've never really done anything like that on a chorus, and never changed tempo on a song. It was just a different vibe for me overall, so I was very excited about it — but obviously was also just very angry and sad."

But the writing process allowed her to "let it out and I feel great now, and it's just fun I get to sing it."

Clarkson promised that Chemistry — which contains tracks featuring Steve Martin and Sheila E. — "is not just all sad and angry, I swear. It's like a whole arc of an entire relationship because you can't diminish something to just one feeling."

