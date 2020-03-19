Watch Kelly Clarkson sing an incredible Mariah Carey cover while in self-quarantine

Image zoom Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Kelly Clarkson is an incredible singer. Duh. We all know that. But are you prepared to hear her cover yet another singing icon and still impress, even without a backing band or track or glam squad or any help whatsoever?

While in self-quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic Thursday, Clarkson shared a video of her singing in her bathroom with no makeup, her hair up in a hat, totally and completely natural, and it's still the most awe-inspiring performance. Plus, her song choice is none other than Mariah Carey's "Vanishing," so you know you're in for a treat. (Check out the video below and prepare to have your socks blown right off.)

This is hardly the first time Clarkson has wowed us with her impressive pipes by covering a powerhouse diva's song. The talk show host always kicks off The Kelly Clarkson Show with a "Kellyoke" performance, and so far we've been gifted with showstopping musical moments like Aretha Franklin's "Natural Woman," Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance With Somebody," Martina McBride's "Independence Day," Cher's "If I Could Turn Back Time," and Lady Gaga's "Bad Romance."

So even though Hollywood productions are at a standstill due to the current COVID-19 pandemic forcing everyone to stay home and practice social distancing, at least we can still count on Clarkson to deliver a performance worthy of a standing ovation… even if she can't see it since we're all stuck at home on the couch.

