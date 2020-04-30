Kelly Clarkson covering Madonna's 'Like a Prayer' is a religious experience

Clarkson drops the cover on the same day Madonna's 1994 album Bedtime Stories hits No. 1 on iTunes.

Kelly Clarkson was listening when Ariana Grande claimed God is a woman, because her heavenly vocals are praying at the altar of Madonna.

To kick off Thursday's episode of her talk show, the quarantined musician — who recently debuted her new single "I Dare You" — performed a special locked-down version of Madonna's 1989 hit "Like a Prayer."

Accompanied by her bandmates — who joined the performance via recorded web videos — Clarkson sang the track from her ranch in Montana, where she's spent much of her time social distancing in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Oh my gosh I love my band so much," Clarkson tweeted shortly after the clip's premiere, admitted she didn't know her band would be edited into the "sexy" black and white "drama" of the finished product. "I am so happy right now!"

Clarkson's version of "Like a Prayer" comes on the same day fans boosted Madonna's 1994 album Bedtime Stories to No. 1 on the U.S. iTunes charts, days after Mariah Carey's devoted fanbase pushed her 2008 album E=MC² to the summit as well.

Watch Clarkson sing "Like a Prayer" above.

