Watch Kelly Clarkson cover Harry Styles' 'As It Was' on the opening night of her Las Vegas residency

Come on, Kelly, we want to say goodnight to you!

It was indeed a good night as Kelly Clarkson officially kicked off her Las Vegas residency on Friday, performing a medley of her greatest hits like "Because of You," "Since U Been Gone," and "Stronger" as well as a wonderful rendition of Harry Styles' No. 1 smash "As It Was."

Before the performance, Clarkson explained that she was originally set to sing Styles' single as part of her recurring "Kellyoke" segment on her daytime talk show but that the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes affected their plans.

"We're gonna go a little Kellyoke every night," she said, per PEOPLE. "We were supposed to sing this actually on The Kelly Clarkson Show, and then all the strikes happened and nobody has a job now, so we didn't get to perform it on the show."

Clarkson's residency, Chemistry: An Intimate Night With Kelly Clarkson, was originally announced back in 2019, but it was later delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 10-date concert series, which will be held at Planet Hollywood's Bakkt Theater throughout July and August, is named after her 10th studio album that, in part, chronicled her divorce from her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock.

The singer told EW in May that she enjoyed making bittersweet music to tackle her personal hardships. "I love that territory. I love hearing something kind of poppy and then it being either angry or super sad," she said. "I also have to use humor as a healing mechanism, a coping mechanism. I do that all the time. So I was writing a love song and I was just angry. I was like, 'God, why are you still so into something that was so bad?'"

While Clarkson is just starting her residency, Styles concluded his two-year Love on Tour last week with an emotional performance in Reggio Emilia, Italy. Following the concert, the recent Grammy winner took to his Instagram Story to thank fans for attending the shows, which he called the "greatest experience of my life."

"To everyone who came out to see us play, thank you," he wrote in part. "I feel so incredibly full and happy — it's all because of you. You have given me memories that will last a lifetime, more than I could have ever dreamed of."

Watch Clarkson perform EW fave "As It Was" above.

