The daytime diva hasn't released an album of new material since 2017's Meaning of Life.

Kelly Clarkson may have been notching hours (and a few Daytime Emmys) as a talk show host, but soon fans will have more than just her Kellyoke segments to listen to.

In a Twitter video, Clarkson announced her upcoming 10th studio album (8th if we're not counting her two Christmas albums), Chemistry.

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode 3034 -- Pictured: Kelly Clarkson -- (Photo by: Adam Christopher/NBCUniversal) Kelly Clarkson sings on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' | Credit: Adam Christopher/NBCUniversal

Clarkson said she's been working on the album for "close to three years now" and she wasn't even sure if she was going to release it. Though she's nervous to be putting out this project, she's also "very excited."

"It's called Chemistry because I was trying to find a word — also, it might be one of the songs on the album — that really described the whole thing," Clarkson explained. "This album is definitely the arc of an entire relationship. A whole relationship shouldn't be brought down to just one thing. So there's the good, the bad, and the ugly kinda thing going on it."

When speaking about the arc of a relationship, Clarkson may be referring to her 2020 divorce from her husband of eight years, talent manager Brandon Blackstock, which was finalized in March of last year.

"Chemistry can be a really amazing, sexy, cool, fun thing, but it can also be very bad for you," Clarkson continued.

Though she didn't give a release date, the "Since U Been Gone" chanteuse promised Chemistry would be coming out "soon" and that new music would be coming out "even sooner."

"And when I say soon," she added, "I mean really soon."