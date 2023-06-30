Kelly Clarkson recalls the time she accidentally dissed Mariah Carey

Kelly Clarkson is one of the music industry's most amiable and approachable pop stars, but even she's capable of a faux pas now and again. On the latest episode of the Las Culturistas podcast, the singer and talk show host recounted one such instance involving the estimable Mariah Carey.

"I was bragging on her, and she was like, 'Well, we should write together,'" Clarkson told hosts Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers, who promptly gasped. "Exactly, exactly. But she said it and like... this is honestly — I don't write in the same room as other people. I have done that twice in my life because I'm just not a vulnerable writer."

Mariah Carey and Kelly Clarkson on season 12 of 'American Idol' Mariah Carey and Kelly Clarkson on season 12 of 'American Idol' | Credit: FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

Clarkson explained her private process to Carey, and the interaction ended.

"I walked away and they're like, 'Do you realize you just said no to Mariah Carey?'" Clarkson recalled. "I was like, 'Wait, what?'"

Transparency in the songwriting process is important to Clarkson. In a recent interview, she unpacked how she felt "lied to" amid the creation of her biggest hit, "Since U Been Gone," a song that still carries a "bad vibe" for her. Thankfully, she's still willing to belt it at her concerts — though she told Yang and Rogers that she's still finalizing the setlist for her upcoming residency in Las Vegas.

Listen to the full episode of Las Culturistas below.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.