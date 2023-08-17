"As many of you have told me, you are all in my prayers," Pickler said in a statement.

Kellie Pickler is expressing gratitude to her family, friends, and fans during what she's calling the "darkest time in my life."

Pickler's husband, songwriter Kyle Jacobs, died by suicide on Feb. 17. He was 49.

"One of the most beautiful lessons my husband taught me was in a moment of a crisis, if you don't know what to do, 'do nothing, just be still,'" Pickler, 37, said in a statement to PEOPLE on Thursday. "I have chosen to heed his advice."

Kellie Pickler

The American Idol alum continued: "Thank you to my family, friends, and supporters, for the countless letters, calls, and messages that you have sent my way. It has truly touched my soul and it's helping me get through the darkest time in my life. As many of you have told me, you are all in my prayers."

An accomplished guitarist and pianist, Jacobs wrote for numerous country artists including Garth Brooks, Trace Adkins, Tim McGraw, Kelly Clarkson, Scotty McCreery, and his wife. He also collaborated with Darius Rucker and Wynonna.

Kyle Jacobs and Kellie Pickler in 2017

Pickler and Jacobs started dating in 2008, married in 2011, and did not share any children. From 2015 to 2017, the couple was featured on the CMT reality series I Love Kellie Pickler.

The country star also announced she would be holding a memorial service for Jacobs, noting, "I am planning an intimate memorial for my husband, which will happen later this fall, that is what Kyle would have wanted."

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741, or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.