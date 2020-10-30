Keke Palmer calls for young people to 'Actually Vote' with new PSA music video

Keke Palmer is doing her part to get the youths "off TikTok" and to the polls.

The Hustlers star released a new PSA music video for a song titled "Actually Vote" ahead of Election Day. The song, written by Finneas O'Connell, Dear Evan Hansen's Pasek and Paul, and Kaleena Zanders, urges young would-be voters to, well, actually vote for Joe Biden in the next five days.

"Young people like to talk that big talk/Young people are the biggest voting bloc/You can only make a change if you check that damn box," Palmer sings.

The video also features cameos from Ilana Glazer, Bella Thorne, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Julianne Moore, as Palmer's friends and relatives who are equally fed up with "that clown politician running his mouth on my damn television," and wraps up with captions advising voters, "At this point, don't mail it, drop it off. Or vote in person."

In case you weren't aware, Election Day is this Tuesday, Nov. 3; be sure to check and follow your state's requirements for returning your ballot to ensure it is counted.

You can watch the full video above.