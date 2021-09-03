"Sometimes…you just gotta prove ’em wrong," the country star wrote alongside the clip, which shows him singing with a guitar at 16.

Keith Urban has waited 37 years to stick it to one of his naysayers.

The 53-year-old country rocker recently shared a throwback video on Instagram, showing himself performing on a televised talent show at the age of 16. And, given the world-renowned career the New Zealand-born superstar has amassed since then, one judge's reaction to the set lands as laughable misstep in hindsight.

"At 16, I'd have thought, for instance, you'd be pretty keen on forming a group," the judge says. "You're a little, um, I think as a solo performer, not quite enough strength!"

Urban also added his own voiceover to the video: "Sometimes, you just gotta prove 'em wrong!"

The clip also features Urban's new song, "Wild Hearts," which contains inspirational lyrics about chasing dreams.

Prior to the release of "Wild Hearts," Urban notched his most recent hit on the Billboard Hot 100 via "One Too Many," a 2020 country-pop duet with Pink that reached No. 52 in the United States.

To date, Urban has released dozens of hit singles that have charted around the world. Eight of his studio albums have been certified Platinum (or higher) in the U.S. alone.

