Meet Keith Urban. Country star. Mr. Nicole Kidman. Dad. Accidental tea-peddler.

The Aussie cowboy was just minding his own business, boogeying down with his Oscar-winning wife backstage at a Taylor Swift concert, when he set the internets abuzz.

Bo Burnham, Keith Urban, Phoebe Bridgers (l-r) Bo Burnham, Keith Urban, and Phoebe Bridgers | Credit: Michael Buckner/Penske Media via Getty Images; Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images; Matthew Baker/Redferns

Urban was giving a shout-out to Tay Tay for inviting him and Kidman to her Eras Tour stop in Philadelphia Sunday with a little TikTok of the couple dancing.

Unbeknownst to him, Swift pal and occasional opening act Phoebe Bridgers was in the background, also minding her own business, while in the midst of climbing incredibly tall, award-winning filmmaker and actor Bo Burnham.

Bridgers and Burnham have been linked recently following the end of Bridgers' engagement to Paul Mescal last December, having been spotted together on numerous occasions.

Even before their supposed romantic entanglement, Bridgers and Burnham had a mutual admiration thing going on, with the Boygenius band member releasing a cover in 2021 of Burnham's "That Funny Feeling" from his lauded Inside Netflix special to benefit Texas abortion funds.

But now. They just got Urban'd.

Which just goes to show: If you're maybe dating the tallest man in a 300-ft radius, be wary of Australians wildly bearing camera phones.

As the Bible says.