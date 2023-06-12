"I was just digging on the concert! You never know what's gonna happen," the musician said about accidentally revealing a long-rumored celebrity romance.

Internet video is a dangerous thing. You may think you're just sharing footage of you and your wife dancing, but you might also be revealing clear evidence of a previously under-the-radar celebrity romance to the entire internet.

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight over the weekend, Urban confirmed that he had been informed of what he'd done.

"Phoebe, I'm so sorry," Urban told ET. "It felt very awkward. I felt bad. I was just digging on the concert! You never know what's gonna happen."

Keith Urban, Phoebe Bridgers Keith Urban accidentally confirmed Phoebe Bridgers' romance with Bo Burnham in a video last month. | Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images; Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Ever since Bridgers ended her engagement with Oscar-nominated actor Paul Mescal last year, fans suspected that she and Burnham had become linked. After all, Bridgers covered "That Funny Feeling" (a song from Burnham's acclaimed 2021 special Inside) in 2021, and the two kept getting photographed together in public places.

Bridgers has lately been opening on some of Swift's Eras Tour performances, which is how she, Burnham, and Urban ended up in the same place. Perhaps this is all a testament to Swift's power to bring people together.

"It was so fun," Urban said of Swift's performance. "I mean, seriously, you know, she'll be among the greatest songwriters period, she really will be, when it's all said and done."