Keith Sweat and Bobby Brown will face off in the next Verzuz battle

Two old-school R&B titans are set for the next Verzuz showdown.

The livestreamed musical competition series revealed Tuesday that Bobby Brown and Keith Sweat will take the stage — and take on each other — July 1 as part of the virtual Essence Festival of Culture.

"SURPRISE CELEBRATION!! See y'all THURSDAY!!" the Verzuz Instagram account announced. "@KeithSweat vs @KingBobbyBrown. We're honored to partner with ESSENCE to bring you this special #VERZUZ."

The face-off comes hot on the heels of last weekend's battle between Bow Wow and Soulja Boy. Further details, including whether Brown or Sweat might bring up former members of their musical groups New Edition and LSG, are still to come.

But the night will likely have many surprises in store as these two performers dig deep into their catalogs for an evening of memorable performances. The battle begins at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.