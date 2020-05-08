One way they incorporated her home was in the artwork for It Was Good Until It Wasn’t, which shows Kehlani peeking over a brick wall in cut-offs while holding a running hose. “I thought of the idea of how to depict the title [of the record by] explaining and exposing duality and perspective and good things versus bad,” she says. The back cover reveals Kehlani’s face, in a state of shock. In the background, clouds of smoke from a burning building drift into the sky. It’s a fitting visual metaphor for the singer’s career — her experience with romance in the public eye, the idea of looking forward and away from the wreckage, the reality that, as open as she has been with her fans, no one will know the truth until she decides to tell them. “I keep the things that are really sacred, private — and make sure that if I'm ready to make anything public, that I have the strength and the backbone and the support around me to do so."