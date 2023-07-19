Keanu Reeves' band Dogstar announces tour and first new album in 23 years: 'We are back!'

After 23 years, Dogstar is ready to go supernova.

Fresh off a performance at the Roxy in Los Angeles last night, the rock band — which is composed of vocalist Bret Domrose, drummer Rob Mailhouse, and bassist Keanu Reeves — announced that they're releasing their first new album in more than two decades and will take it out on the road next month.

"WE ARE BACK!!!" the group wrote on Instagram. "Thank you to everyone who came out to the Roxy last night."

Ahead of the album release, Dogstar teased a glimpse of what fans can expect from their fresh material, dropping their latest single, "Everything Turns Around," and its accompanying music video today.

"We are so excited to reintroduce Dogstar with our new single, 'Everything Turns Around,'" the band said in a press release. "It feels like a fun summer song to us. It has an uplifting message and a positive vibe that hopefully makes your day a little bit lighter. It's one of our favorite songs to play live and can't wait to share it on our upcoming tour."

"Everything Turns Around" is one of 12 tracks that will be featured on Dogstar's upcoming album, titled Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees, which will be released Oct. 6. It is the band's third record, following 2000's Happy Ending and 1996's Our Little Visionary.

In addition to a new album, Dogstar will begin touring across the U.S. and Japan next month. "When creating this record, we were so excited about the idea of playing it live," they said. "So we are thrilled to finally announce the Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees Tour and to soon play for our fans all over North America and Japan."

Keanu Reeves of Dogstar performs at The Roxy on July 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Keanu Reeves of Dogstar performs at the Roxy in Los Angeles | Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Dogstar, which formed in the '90s, previously reunited on stage for the first time in more than 20 years at Napa Valley's BottleRock festival back in May.

Tickets for the Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees tour go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time. Check out the band's tour dates below.

08-10 Hermosa Beach, CA - Saint Rocke

08-11 Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

08-12 Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

08-15 Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

08-17 Denver, CO - Marquis Theatre

08-18 Boulder, CO - The Fox Theatre

08-19 Aspen, CO - Belly Up

08-22 Napa, CA - Uptown Theatre

08-23 Menlo Park, CA - The Guild Theatre

08-24 San Luis Obispo, CA - Fremont Theater

08-26 Ventura, CA - Ventura Music Hall

08-27 Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up

08-28 Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

09-05 Osaka, Japan - Zepp Namba

09-06 Yokohama, Japan - KT Zepp

09-07 Yokohama, Japan - KT Zepp

11-30 Los Angeles, CA - Troubadour

12-03 San Francisco, CA - The Great American Music Hall

12-05 Sacramento, CA - Crest Theatre

12-07 Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

12-08 Detroit, MI - The Majestic Theatre

12-09 Toronto, Ontario - Lee's Palace

12-11 Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

12-12 Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

12-14 Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

12-15 Washington, D.C. - The Howard Theatre

12-16 Norfolk, VA - The NorVa

12-18 Charlotte, NC - The Underground

12-19 Atlanta, GA - Center Stage

12-20 Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

