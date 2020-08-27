Which Katy Perry songs to listen to based on your zodiac sign

As celebrated poetess and noted Scorpio Katy Perry once sang, “Now we talkin’ astrology / gettin’ our nails did all Japanese-y.”

We can’t speak for anyone’s manicure, but it’s always time to talk astrology here at EW. In celebration of Perry’s upcoming fifth studio album, Smile (dropping Aug. 28), we’ve listened back through her discography to identify the perfect tracks to get KatyCats across the zodiac fired up for more. Read on for the best pair of Katy Perry songs for your sign.

ARIES (March 21 to April 19)

“Firework” (2010)

Nobody can create a spark like the cosmos’ cardinal fire sign. Even on the rare day you find yourself feeling like a plastic bag, Perry’s inspiring Teenage Dream single will have you shooting across the sky. After all, Aries, you’re a firework.

“I Kissed a Girl” (2008)

The first sign in the zodiac gets Perry’s first No. 1 (not to mention the first single from her first album in pop and under her stage name). And furthermore, what Aries doesn’t appreciate someone stepping out of their comfort zone?

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)

“Legendary Lovers” (2013)

This sensual Prism track (and its classical references) is sure to speak to the traditional, Venus-ruled bull of the zodiac, whose deep devotion is almost as legendary as the Taurean taste for luxury. And while we’re on that subject…

“If You Can Afford Me” (2008)

Who are we kidding? Nobody can afford a Taurus. Except maybe Katy Perry.

GEMINI (May 20 to June 20)

“Hot N Cold” (2008)

A no-brainer. Perry’s spiky, lively second single off One of the Boys is a bona fide Gemini anthem. And if her flip-flopping characterization of a maddening lover doesn’t harness that cosmic-twins energy enough, shouldn’t the line “we used to be / just like twins / so in sync” do it for you?

“Small Talk” (2019)

A brainy air sign ruled by communicative Mercury, a Gemini’s talent for conversation — be it small talk or real talk — is unparalleled.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22)

“Bon Appétit” feat. Migos (2017)

Domestically inclined Cancers know that the surest way to a lover’s heart is through their stomach, and Perry speaks the language of her fellow water sign throughout this innuendo-laced invitation to absolutely devour her. Table for two?

“Cozy Little Christmas” (2018)

There is no question that mushy Cancers are to blame for the branding of “Christmas in July” timed to their own birthday. So go ahead and enjoy Perry’s festive holiday track, little crab, no matter the season.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22)

“Roar” (2013)

The lead single off Prism is a clear match for the fierce, fabulous lion(ess) of the cosmos. In short: Leos are the champions, and you’re gonna hear ‘em rooooaar-oooh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oooh!

“Peacock” (2010)

You may be the big cat of the zodiac, but that doesn’t mean you don’t have a tendency to show off like an extravagantly plumed bird, Leo. Nor are you known for your subtlety; this is something you share with Perry’s Teenage Dream track.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

“Never Worn White” (2020)

In this Smile-era single, Perry invokes an old symbol — a white wedding dress — that will speak to the purest sign of the zodiac. "I wanna get it right," she croons on the song; if ever a Virgo could relate to anything!

“Not Like the Movies” (2010)

The lovely, aching Teenage Dream ballad taps into the Virgo perspective of having such a vision for perfection but being grounded enough to know that’s not what’s real.

BONUS: “Birthday” (2013)

It’s Virgo season, after all.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

“Teenage Dream” (2010)

The irresistible single that gives Perry’s most decorated album its title has enough charm and romance even to satisfy the starry-eyed, Venus-ruled scales of the zodiac, all of whom are pretty without any makeup on. Also, Libras have taste, okay? You think they’re just going to miss that this is Perry’s best song?

“Walking on Air” (2013)

This shimmering Prism track belongs to the cardinal air sign, and not to anyone who creates conflict and brings the party tumbling back down to earth.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

“Dark Horse” feat. Juicy J (2013)

So you wanna play with magic? The ultimate dark horse of the zodiac gets this moody, mysterious track. Please do ignore the unfortunate Jeffrey Dahmer reference from Juicy J — not that Scorpios can’t handle a little intensity.

“Swish Swish” feat. Nicki Minaj (2017)

“Keep calm, honey, I’ma stick around / for more than a minute / get used to it / Funny my name keeps comin’ out your mouth / ‘Cause I stay winning.” — Katy Perry, Scorpio. Another one in the casket.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

“Last Friday Night (TGIF)” (2010)

Nobody has a good time quite like a Sagittarius. And nobody is likelier to be overheard saying, “It’s a blacked-out blur / but I’m pretty sure it ruled / Damn!”

“International Smile” (2013)

Perry celebrates the adventurous optimist of the zodiac with this ode to jet-setting archers everywhere — and we mean everywhere! From Tokyo to Mexico to Rio! Gosh, Sagittarians are a trip.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

“Part of Me” (2012)

It’s impossible to break down a Capricorn, and Perry nailed that powerful earth energy in this single off the Teenage Dream reissue The Complete Confection. Good luck ever taking anything from the sea-goat — especially not a part of themselves.

“This Is How We Do” (2013)

All work and no play can make you, well, probably a Capricorn. Perry’s chill-to-the-max Prism single is the perfect antidote to getting overwhelmed by your sense of responsibility. Just repeat to yourself: It’s no big deal. It’s no big deal. It’s no big deal…

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

“Chained to the Rhythm” feat. Skip Marley (2017)

In the aftermath of the 2016 election, a politically activated Perry pivoted to the “purposeful pop” of Witness, starting with the album’s subversive lead single. No independent-minded Aquarius will miss the message of the track, which is perfectly suited to inspire socially conscious water bearers — to dance, if nothing else.

“E.T.” feat. Kanye West (2011)

Oddball Aquarians are just aliens that get snuck to earth as otherworldly infants every winter. This is well known.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20)

“The One That Got Away” (2010)

Perry’s wistful Teenage Dream track is perfect for nostalgic Pisces who have never truly let go of their first love, or their second, or the intense imaginary romance they once had with a barista from their college coffeeshop who always dotted the i on their lattes with a little heart. The point is, Pisceans believe in the power of what might have been, and so does a song that wails “in another liiiiiiife / I would be your giiiirl!”

“Never Really Over” (2019)

The last sign in the zodiac, Pisces understands eternity. After sobbing to “The One That Got Away,” this pre-Smile single will heal your wound with the reminder that nothing is ever really, truly, definitively, irrevocably over. I guess.