Hear the cheery title track from Katy Perry's upcoming album Smile

Hey, all you cool KatyCats and Kittens — Katy Perry wants you to "Smile."

The pop star dropped the cheery tune, the title track of her upcoming album, early Friday morning.

"I wrote the title track from the album when I was coming through one of the darkest periods of my life and had lost my smile," Perry wrote in an Instagram post Thursday. "This whole album is my journey towards the light - with stories of resilience, hope, and love."

The singer has released numerous songs in recent months, including "Daisies," which she sang for YouTube's celebration of 2020 graduates, as well as "Harleys in Hawaii," "Small Talk," "Never Really Over," and "365."

Perry even announced she was expecting a baby with fiancé Orlando Bloom through the March music video for her song "Never Worn White."

The always creative singer revealed the album cover earlier this week with an inventive gimmick involving a virtual balloon game. On the cover, a glum Perry dons a clown nose and checkered suit.

Smile, Perry's sixth album, will be her first since 2017's Witness. She's teased that songs titled "Teary Eyes" and "What Makes a Woman" could potentially make it onto the new effort. Smile comes out Aug. 14.

