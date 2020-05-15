Katy Perry releases new single 'Daisies' and announces album release date

Katy Perry declared last week that "THE MUSIC MUST GO ON," and without further ado, she's released "Daisies," a new single from her next studio album. The song drop also brings an accompanying music video and the news that the album will be released Aug. 14.

Perry will be performing "Daisies" live from home and answering fan-submitted questions via Amazon Music at 1 p.m. ET Friday, while also raising awareness of the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund. She will perform the track on the American Idol season finale on May 17 as well.

Perry's fifth album with Capitol Records (and sixth overall) will flip to a new chapter for the soon-to-be mother, following 2017's Witness and a string of singles including "Harleys in Hawaii" and "Never Worn White."

The album will be the first since the announcement that Perry is expecting a baby with fiancé Orlando Bloom, news of which coincided with the music video unveiling for the wedding-inspired "Never Worn White."

In a recent Instagram Live stream, Perry alluded to her new album, saying, "There's a lot that will be happening this summer. Not only will I be giving birth — literally — but also figuratively to something you guys have been waiting for."

For the sleuths out there, Perry actually dropped a big hint about the name of her new single on Instagram two days before her big social media announcement. "Sticks and stones may break your bones, but Daisies are the friendliest flower," Perry posted while promoting her shoe collection.

Perry has been keeping busy while social distancing as a judge on a quarantine edition of American Idol. It's given her the opportunity to dress up as a life-size bottle of hand sanitizer, so it's been a pretty productive quarantine for her.