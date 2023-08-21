Yadira Calito died in the hospital from blunt trauma after an elderly driver accidentally accelerated into the dealership during the Aug. 9 collision, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office. She was 55. Two other people were injured but survived.

TMZ was the first to identify Calito as the couple's nanny after McPhee shared that she would be missing the final two shows of her joint tour with Foster in Jakarta due an undisclosed family tragedy. "David and I have had a horrible tragedy in our family and at least one of us needs to get back home," she said in an Instagram post a day after the collision. "Please know how sorry I am and how much I wish to return one day and perform for you all."