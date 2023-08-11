McPhee was set to perform in Indonesia alongside her husband David Foster.

Katharine McPhee says 'horrible tragedy' in family forced her to cancel concert dates

Katharine McPhee shared a devastating piece of news Thursday, revealing that she had to cancel scheduled appearances in Indonesia where she was to perform in concert alongside her husband, David Foster, in his Hitman tour due to a family emergency.

"Dearest Jakarta fans, it's with heavy heart I announce I have to miss our final 2 shows of our Asia run," the 39-year-old American Idol alum wrote on Instagram. "David and I have had a horrible tragedy in our family and at least one of us needs to get back home to our family."

Of the impacted performances that were set for Friday and Saturday, McPhee continued: "Please know how sorry I am and how much I wish to return one day and perform for you all."

EW has reached out to representatives for McPhee and Foster for more information.

McPhee's post drew emotional responses from other celebrities, including fellow American Idol alum Pia Toscano, actress Kimiko Glenn, and Pussycat Dolls singer Nicole Scherzinger.

Katharine McPhee and David Foster Katharine McPhee and David Foster | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

"Sending my love and prayers for your family," Scherzinger commented.

McPhee and Foster, 73, married in June 2019 after first meeting in 2006 on the set of American Idol season 5. They welcomed their first child, a son, in February 2021.

Read McPhee's full message above.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.