Kanye West suspended from Twitter again after sharing swastika post

Rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, can't seem to stop himself from making disparaging comments about Jewish people — and also kind of nice things about Adolf Hitler and Nazis. But his latest social media stunt was enough to push Twitter's new corporate overlord, Elon Musk, over the edge.

West has been suspended from Twitter after he shared an image of a swastika merged with the Star of David on the social media platform. This is the second time this year he's been suspended from it, specifically for anti-Semitic content.

"I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended," Musk tweeted Thursday.

West was suspended in October for tweeting he would go "death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE," but his account was restored by the end of the month.

Musk, who took control of the company and slowly started terraforming it around that time, tweeted, "Ye's account was restored by Twitter before the acquisition. They did not consult with or inform me."

The swastika post is just the latest in a series of baffling, deplorable moves from the musician. It coincides with his appearance on InfoWars with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who, under court order, must now pay millions of dollars to the families of Sandy Hook shooting victims for insisting to his followers that the tragedy was staged.

Kanye West attends the Balenciaga Spring 2023 Fashion Show at the New York Stock Exchange on May 22, 2022 Kanye West, a.k.a. Ye, has been suspended from Twitter after sharing an image of a swastika within the Star of David. | Credit: Gotham/GC Images

When Jones mentioned Nazis in his latest ramblings, West chimed in, "They did good things too. We've got to stop dissing the Nazis all the time."

He also said at one point, "Well, I see good things about Hitler also."

The only good thing to come out of his recent rants? West is now so controversial that the official Twitter account for the GOP finally removed that ridiculous "Kanye. Elon. Trump." tweet shared in October. Apparently, Ye praising Hitler was just a step too far.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.