Will the drama between the two affect the festival?

The rapper, who legally changed his name to Ye, wrote in an Instagram post Thursday that he needs Eilish to apologize to Scott for her comments at a recent concert before he will play the 2022 music festival.

Eilish was performing in Atlanta last week when she stopped the concert to help an audience member who was struggling to breathe. After the fan received medical attention, the "No Time to Die" and "Bad Guy" singer told the crowd, "I wait for people to be okay until I keep going."

Kanye West says he needs Billie Eilish to apologize to Travis Scott before he can perform at Coachella this year.

Some media outlets said this statement was a jab at Scott, whose Astroworld festival performance last year was the site of multiple accidental deaths when the frenzied audience went into a panic and rushed toward the stage. Scott is currently being sued over the incident.

West, too, saw Eilish's remark as a diss, sharing a screenshot of an article on Instagram.

"COME ON BILLIE WE LOVE YOU PLEASE APOLOGIZE TO TRAV AND TO THE FAMILIES OF THE PEOPLE WHO LOST THEIR LIVES," the hip-hop star wrote in all capital letters. "NO ONE INTENDED THIS TO HAPPEN TRAV DIDN'T HAVE ANY IDEA OF WHAT WAS HAPPENING WHEN HE WAS ON STAGE AND WAS VERY HURT BY WHAT HAPPENED."

West then confirmed that Scott will be performing at Coachella, which is also set to feature Eilish, but he wrote, "NOW I NEED BILLIE TO APOLOGIZE BEFORE I PERFORM."

Eilish responded to West in the comments of his Instagram. "Literally never said a thing about Travis. Was just helping a fan," she wrote.

The grandparents of 9-year-old Ezra Blount, who was the youngest victim in the Astroworld tragedy, blasted West's comments when approached by Rolling Stone.

"To hear Kanye's words, that's hurtful to us. What an idiotic thing to say," said grandfather Bernon Blount.

"I think it's just crazy, and I hate to use that word, but I think it's ridiculous," said grandmother Tricia Blount. "She's making sure that she is caring for the patrons at her concert, and I just think that's crazy of Kanye to even let that demand come out of his mouth."

Coachella 2022 is scheduled to run April 15-24.