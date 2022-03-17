The rapper cannot use the platform for at least 24 hours.

Kanye West will be taking it "Eazy" for the next 24 hours — at least when it comes to posting to Instagram. The platform announced that it has suspended him.

On Wednesday, the Donda rapper posted a racial slur directed at talk-show host Trevor Noah after Noah addressed West's treatment of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

Meta confirmed to EW that West's behavior violates its policy on hate speech, bullying, and harassment, and that he has been restricted from posting, commenting, or sending direct messages for a 24-hour period.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, West rewrote the lyrics of "Kumbaya" as "k--- baya my lord," using a slur referring to a Black person who rejects their ethnicity.

Kanye West and Trevor Noah Kanye West and Trevor Noah | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images; Rich Fury/Getty Images

West posted the altered lyrics after Noah's segment on Tuesday in which he cautioned his audience to take West and Kardashian's split seriously rather than deem it a publicity stunt.

"I'll be honest with you — what I see from the situation is a woman who wants to live her life without being harassed by an ex-boyfriend or an ex-husband or an ex-anything," Noah said. "You may not feel sorry for Kim because she's rich and famous, because she appropriates Black culture ... but what she's going through is terrifying to watch and shines a spotlight on what so many women go through when they choose to leave."

Noah reacted sympathetically to West's post with the slur, attempting to reconcile with the rapper in a comment responding to it.

"You're an indelible part of my life Ye," he wrote. "Which is why it breaks my heart to see you like this. I don't care if you support Trump, and I don't care if you roast Pete. I do, however, care when I see you on a path that's dangerously close to peril and pain. Don't ever forget, the biggest trick racists ever played on Black people was teaching us to strip each other of our Blackness whenever we disagree. Tricking us into dividing ourselves up into splinters so that we would never unite into a powerful rod."

Since their separation, West has been very vocal about his feelings toward Kardashian and Davidson, criticizing Kardashian's parenting, insulting Davidson in the lyrics of his new song "Eazy," and posting several pointed messages on social media.