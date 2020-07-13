Kanye West previews new song 'Donda' on late mother's birthday, alludes to presidential run

Kanye West is celebrating his late mother by previewing a new song and accompanying video on what would've been her 71st birthday.

"In loving memory of my incredible mother on her birthday," the rapper captioned a 2-minute teaser, which includes a music video featuring old home movies of him and his mom. The song, titled "Donda" in her honor, opens with her voice as she recites poignant lyrics about police brutality from the KRS-One anthem “Sound of da Police" over a sparse, choral beat.

When the beat drops, Kanye adds his own lyrics, some touching on his controversial plans to run for president. "We goin to start a revolution in this basement," he raps, adding later, "Y'all had y'all fake leaders, don't worry we got it." In another line potentially referring to his desire to run for office, he promises, "I'm doin this one for y'all, so we can end racism once and for all."

He goes on to mourn his mom later in the preview with lyrics like, "Mama I need you to tuck me in. I've made some mistakes and they rubbed it in."

The accompanying video shows footage of West and his mom singing his other song dedicated to her, "Hey Mama." His wife Kim Kardashian tweeted the same video earlier today. Released in 2005, the song appeared on West's Late Registration album and has remained a fan-favorite track.

Donda West, who chaired the Chicago State University's English department before retiring to manage her son’s career, died in 2007.

Last week, West announced he was running for president in the upcoming election. "We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future," he tweeted on July 4.

He has since doubled down on his intention to run, despite facing significant hurdles to getting his name on the ballot, including that he seemingly has yet to register with the Federal Election Commission.