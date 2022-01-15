Kanye West has never been one to keep his personal life out of his music, so why start now?

"We havin' the best divorce ever/If we go to court, we'll go to court together," West raps, adding, "Matter of fact, pick up your sis, we'll go to Kourt's together," referring to Kim's sister Kourtney Kardashian.

Later, West references his 2002 car accident (the basis for his debut single, "Through the Wire"), rapping, "God saved me from that crash/Just so I can beat Pete Davidson's ass," followed by a female voice saying, "Who?"

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Kanye West raps about his divorce from Kim Kardashian and beating 'Pete Davidson's ass' in his new song 'Eazy.' | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty; Karwai Tang/Getty; Cindy Ord/Getty

Davidson and Kardashian have reportedly been dating following her separation from West. Kardashian filed for divorce from the rapper, with whom she has four children, in February 2021.

The lyric about beating Davidson's ass is unfortunately timed, as West was named a suspect in a battery report after an alleged physical altercation in Los Angeles on Thursday.

West admitted to punching a man in a new interview with Hollywood Unlocked following the alleged incident, stating, "It was 3 a.m. in front of the Warehouse. I'm saying, 'You don't know what I'm dealing with right now.' I just finished these two songs. I came from the studio. And this dude, he just had this real attitude, like, 'What you gonna do? And see that?' Imma just tell you, that blue COVID mask ain't stop that knockout, you know what I'm saying?"

The personal references on "Eazy" don't end there, as West also gets candid about parenting.

"I watched four kids for like five hours today," he raps, adding, "Rich-ass kids, this ain't yo mama house/Climb on your brother's shoulders, get that Top Ramen out" and "Noncustodial dad, I bought the house next door/What you think the point of really bein' rich for?" (West moved into a house across the street from Kardashian's following their separation.)

You can listen to the full song below.