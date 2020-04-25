Kanye West gets his money right, is officially a billionaire now

Image zoom Edward Berthelot/GC Images

As we all know by now, a million dollars isn't cool, but a billion dollars is. So it seems Kanye West is finally, officially cool (joining his friend and mentor Jay-Z).

Forbes reports that the rapper-turned-footwear magnate is indeed a billionaire, estimating his current net worth at $1.3 billion. This milestone is primarily due to West's line of Yeezy sneakers, which Forbes and Bloomberg estimate earned $1.3 billion in revenue last year. It's quite the reversal of fortune; in 2016, West claimed he was $53 million in debt after funneling money into the shoe company.

Now, unsurprisingly, West states that his actual net worth is far larger than reported, purportedly texting Forbes, “It’s not a billion. It’s $3.3 billion since no one at Forbes knows how to count.”

West also has typically grand visions for the future of Yeezy, telling Bloomberg that he wants to take the brand into architecture, hospitality, and urban design. The rapper is reportedly considering building an entire city from scratch in Wyoming, to be dubbed "Yeezy City."

In other words, West might be turning into Donald Trump before our very eyes.

Related content: