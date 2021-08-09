Kanye West's 'Nah Nah Nah' remix with DaBaby pulled from streaming platforms

Another week, another DaBlow for DaBaby.

A 2020 remix of Kanye West's song "Nah Nah Nah," featuring DaBaby and 2 Chainz, was quietly pulled from music streaming services including Apple Music, Spotify, Tidal, YouTube Music, and Pandora over the weekend. HotNewHipHop.com was the first to report the news.

A representative for West did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment, but the move does not seem like a coincidence, given that multiple music festivals, events, radio stations, and brands have dropped DaBaby following his homophobic remarks about HIV and AIDS at a recent performance.

West recently produced Lil Nas X's new, very queer-positive jam "Industry Baby," and he's currently (still) preparing to drop his upcoming 10th studio album, Donda.

Kanye West; DaBaby Kanye West and DaBaby | Credit: Dominique Charriau/WireImage; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

During his July 25 set at the Rolling Loud music festival in Miami, DaBaby seemed to praise male attendees for not sucking "n----- d--- in the parking lot." He then said, "If you didn't show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that'll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up."

In light of social media backlash, the rapper proceeded to double down on his remarks in videos posted to his Instagram Story. "What I do at a live show is for the audience at the live show," he said. "It'll never translate correctly to somebody looking at a little five, six-second clip from their goddamn crib on their phone. It just don't work like that."

He then addressed the situation in his music video for "Giving What It's Supposed to Give," but his actions read like a pseudo-apology, with him including a message that read, "Don't fight hate with hate. My apologies for being me the same way you want the freedom to be you."

When his slots kept getting cut from festival after festival, and various celebrities — including Dua Lipa, Elton John, and Madonna — spoke out against him, DaBaby then issued a formal apology, which he posted on Instagram. But that post has since been removed, igniting further speculation from his critics that he was being insincere.

DaBaby has also not responded to an open letter from 11 national LGBTQ and HIV/AIDS organizationso released on Wednesday in which they requested a private meeting with him to discuss the facts about HIV and offer him a long-term opportunity to share his education with his fans.

It's been more than two weeks since that Miami performance, and the ripple effects of the rapper's actions do not seem to be letting up.