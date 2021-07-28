See a photo of the rapper's tiny, starkly furnished bedroom in Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where's he's recording his new album Donda.

Kanye West is holed up like a monk in the Atlanta stadium hideout where he's finishing a new album

Kanye West has turned Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium into his own private musical monastery.

The recording artist recently shared a photo of the one-man bedroom inside the arena, where he's holing up as he finishes his new album, Donda, while sleeping on what appears to be a twin mattress.

The space's comforts are minimal yet nonetheless expensive: There seems to be a stately bottle of sparkling water on the "bedside table" (maybe a shoe box!?), and a neat line of West's Yeezy shoes arranged near the cinderblock wall.

According to Page Six, which first broke the news of West's current (perhaps temporary) residence, there's also a suite in the building with an official placard on the door that reads, "Donda Studio at Mercedes-Benz Stadium." The album — which was supposed to drop last Friday but has yet to release — is named after West's late mother, who died in 2007.

West premiered a stream of the album during a listening party broadcast live from the sports venue last week, revealing guest collaborations with Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, and Jay-Z, who reportedly recorded his verse earlier that day.

Donda marks West's first album since his split with wife Kim Kardashian, and his only full-length album of new material since 2019's Jesus Is King, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

"DONDA By Kanye West" Listening Event Kanye West is living inside the Mercedes-Benz stadium in Atlanta. | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

See West's photo of his new home in the Instagram post above.

