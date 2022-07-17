Kanye West is the kind of famous where you never know if he's going to show up or not... but you take a gamble and if you're lucky, maybe he will. Rolling Loud Miami rolled the dice but unfortunately the artist currently known as Ye said, "Snake eyes."

"Due to circumstances outside of our control, Ye will no longer be performing at Rolling Loud Miami 2022," the annual festival's account tweeted Sunday, and announced Kid Cudi as the legendary rapper's replacement.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Kanye West attends the Fast Company Innovation Festival - Day 3 Arrivals on November 07, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for Fast Company) Kanye 'Ye' West | Credit: Brad Barket/Getty for Fast Company

Ye had been tapped to headline the July 22 show, featuring 2 Chainz, Saweetie, Lil Yachty, Playboy Carti, and Three 6 Mafia, among many others.

Rolling Loud co-founders Tariq Cherif and Matt Zingler said this was "the first time a headliner has ever pulled" out of a show in a statement, though they wished West "the best."

"We were looking forward to Ye headlining Rolling Loud Miami 2022. We spent months working with him and his team on the performance. Unfortunately, Ye has decided that he will no longer be performing," the statement read. "This is the first time a headliner has ever pulled [out of] our show and though we don't take it lightly, we wish him the best. We look forward to welcoming Kid Cudi as a headliner in Miami and we can't wait to see what he has in store."

Though this may be unprecedented for Rolling Loud, this is firmly in Ye's wheelhouse. The multi-Grammy winner dropped out of headlining this year's Coachella with less than two weeks to go; he was then replaced by The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia. And this was shortly after the Grammys canceled his performance for "concerning online behavior."

West had been planning a set at last year's Rolling Loud Miami, but ultimately decided not to perform following news of the release date for his latest album, Donda, being pushed back. But at least Rolling Loud will always have California's 2021 show last December in which West surprised fans at the Nos Events Center in San Bernardino.

What are you gonna do? Luck is fickle, and so is Ye.