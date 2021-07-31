Kanye West announces new Donda listening event, sets release date (maybe) for real this time

Let's try that again, shall we?

Kanye West will host another listening party for his long-awaited 10th studio album Donda, following the album's public premiere on July 22 at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The event is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 5 at 9:00 p.m. ET at the same location, with tickets set to go on sale Monday, Aug. 2 at 10 a.m. ET.

Named after West's late mother, who died in 2007, Donda was slated to drop July 23 but has yet to arrive. Earlier this week, West confirmed a new release date of Aug. 6, but the rapper is notorious for dropping music on his own schedule and for repeatedly missing release dates. One previously announced album, Yandhi, was delayed multiple times in 2018 and ultimately was never released at all.

As EW previously reported, West has been "holed up like a monk" in Mercedes-Benz Stadium while finishing Donda, which will be his first album since his split with wife Kim Kardashian. (The musician shared a photo of the one-man bedroom where he is apparently staying on Instagram.) He had been working on the album right up until the first premiere event, with Jay-Z reportedly recording a verse for it earlier that day. The version of Donda previewed at that event also included guest verses from Travis Scott and Playboi Carti, among others.

Donda also marks West's first full-length album of new material since 2019's Jesus Is King, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.